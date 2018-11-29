Excerpt: Eugene’s Dream II

She was here. By this time he knew better than to hope, but one dance wouldn’t be so bad. He crossed the room and offered his hand, which she took ever so gracefully. Not a word was spoken. She smiled the same distant smile at him, he returned one of exhausted contentment. After today, he could let it go. The music began; they started swaying back and forth.

A Cadillac for your thoughts

Finding their step.

Where do you go

A spin

I don’t wanna know

Back together again

Don’t be careless with me yet

She took a wrong step.

You’re in a hurry, I’m stalling

They recovered.

You can drink while I drive

One, two, rock step.

I’ve been wanting you so long, I don’t know what else to do

Another spin, this time she went behind him.

If you leave, I’ll cling to your sleeve

Back together. Rock step.

The dance continued, and Eugene became less and less aware of his body as sensation took over. All the people melted like watercolors in rain, leaving the grandeur of the room itself. Among turns and dips the loneliness grew, filling his body, levitating his soul. This must be what walking on air feels like.

“Why couldn’t we just be friends?” She asked with such innocence, it could have deceived his knowledge of her patronizing sarcasm.

Eugene read her eyes like a book of poetry. “If eyes are the window to the soul,” he thought, “her eyes are a stained glass depiction of Stephen.” Still, her question lingered. A dramatic answer came to him; after all, it was only a dream. He moved his head closer and pressed his lips onto her own. She returned his kiss with a vigor that confirmed his suspicion: she only ever wanted a kind of attention. As their passion intensified, the grand ballroom melted into a bedroom. They were taking off their clothes. She stood up off the bed and pulled on her bra strap with the wicked, seductive innocence which made his desire for her so potent. Eugene stared directly into her eyes but could see everything. She vanished, and he awoke in the same position, seated on his bed, staring into the mirror across the room.

