First Sunday of Advent, 2018

Priests in purple robes sign
The cross over the beginning
Of a new year.
The sad parts are always my favorite,
I rejoice to see again the manger
Without child, the change
In liturgy. Hard to celebrate ordinary time
In the midst of extraordinary lives
With their extraordinary sufferings
And extraordinary tithes. Bring an offering
And lay it at the foot of a empty cradle.
In twenty one days we will come
To church at midnight
Singing silent night by candlelight
Until the sun sets in our hearts and minds.
Arise, O sleeper, awake.
Advertisements