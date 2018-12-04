First Sunday of Advent, 2018

Priests in purple robes sign

The cross over the beginning

Of a new year.

The sad parts are always my favorite,

I rejoice to see again the manger

Without child, the change

In liturgy. Hard to celebrate ordinary time

In the midst of extraordinary lives

With their extraordinary sufferings

And extraordinary tithes. Bring an offering

And lay it at the foot of a empty cradle.

In twenty one days we will come

To church at midnight

Singing silent night by candlelight

Until the sun sets in our hearts and minds.

Arise, O sleeper, awake.

