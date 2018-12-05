Christmas Songs in Advent

They have begun the songs
Of Christmas but I propose
That it is too early. How does one
Understand sound without silence?
I saw the possibility of future: red wrists
And the goddamn carriage of piety weaving
Through the same halls that I have adopted
In order to pray in peace.
The Greeks keep speaking like the gods
They imagine themselves to be. I know
That to be requires flesh and blood: especially
The breaking of such things.
Stand at the gates of Hell, naked,
Before you tell me how to speak.
