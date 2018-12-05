Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Christmas Songs in Advent

They have begun the songs

Of Christmas but I propose

That it is too early. How does one

Understand sound without silence?

 

I saw the possibility of future: red wrists

And the goddamn carriage of piety weaving

Through the same halls that I have adopted

In order to pray in peace.

 

The Greeks keep speaking like the gods

They imagine themselves to be. I know

That to be requires flesh and blood: especially

The breaking of such things.

 

Stand at the gates of Hell, naked,

Before you tell me how to speak.

 

