Oh my God

They have reduced You

To time and space

And they speak of You as though

You are a benefit

I have learned differently

We met on one side of the river

I wanted to cross alone

But you beat the shit out of me

Until I had no choice

But to be carried

I initiated the wrestling match

And You never let me go

For which I offer thanks

They relegate You to spiritual dialectics

But I have heard Your voice

Tangibly

Beyond any shadow of doubt

