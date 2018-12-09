Second Sunday of Advent, 2018

The body was stale and brittle
But the blood which purified the first sensation
Was sweet and I let it dissolve
In the crook of my tongue. Today was the closest
I have been to transubstantiation, yet someone
Warned me yesterday of the danger of such doctrine.
We are all catechumens preparing for the day
When all we have learned shatters with a sound
Like the Fraction to make way for the Lord.
No, we will not doubt in heaven. Neither
Will we hold to faith. I fear I have begun
Too early; now I suffer the consequence
Of a premature leap towards paradise.
