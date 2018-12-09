Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Second Sunday of Advent, 2018

The body was stale and brittle

But the blood which purified the first sensation

Was sweet and I let it dissolve

In the crook of my tongue. Today was the closest

I have been to transubstantiation, yet someone

Warned me yesterday of the danger of such doctrine.

 

We are all catechumens preparing for the day

When all we have learned shatters with a sound

Like the Fraction to make way for the Lord.

 

No, we will not doubt in heaven. Neither

Will we hold to faith. I fear I have begun

Too early; now I suffer the consequence

Of a premature leap towards paradise.

 

