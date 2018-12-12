Litany/ Heart Swells

The course of love throughout
Our bodies was more than either of us could
Survive. Your lips used to play a litany where
Your heart swells. I feared the extra force
Would open up the lines on your arms
And legs, baptizing us for hell in spouts
That turned from burgundy to a brighter red.
There are dreams I wish I could dream
And lives I wish I could live
If only to prove the face which you can’t see
Anymore. It’s too late for this now.
You wield the knife that I only spoke.
Turning toward the light, we feigned adulthood
Until it got the better of us. Now I am calling
To the space where God once was, before
His self-proclaimed messenger denied me
Access to His court. I fear where you must be,
Having lived with such a messenger as
Your guardian angel.
Every demon was first a gift of light
Before the throne of God.