Litany/ Heart Swells

The course of love throughout

Our bodies was more than either of us could

Survive. Your lips used to play a litany where

Your heart swells. I feared the extra force

Would open up the lines on your arms

And legs, baptizing us for hell in spouts

That turned from burgundy to a brighter red.

There are dreams I wish I could dream

And lives I wish I could live

If only to prove the face which you can’t see

Anymore. It’s too late for this now.

You wield the knife that I only spoke.

Turning toward the light, we feigned adulthood

Until it got the better of us. Now I am calling

To the space where God once was, before

His self-proclaimed messenger denied me

Access to His court. I fear where you must be,

Having lived with such a messenger as

Your guardian angel.

Every demon was first a gift of light

Before the throne of God.

Advertisements