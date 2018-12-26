If it’s true the good die young
Then I can calm down… surely
It’s not your time. There is too much
Evil in the memory that is conjured
Even as my lips form the words
That have become your name.
We were all the victims. So please,
Stop acting like you’re the only one
Who wants to taste the never ending abyss.
I used to listen to sorrow but you
Took me so close to death that I was compelled
To find a new language to compensate. Neither
The tongues of men nor angels. They burn out
All things: memories of you and of God.
