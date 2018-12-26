If it’s true the good die young

Then I can calm down… surely

It’s not your time. There is too much

Evil in the memory that is conjured

Even as my lips form the words

That have become your name.

We were all the victims. So please,

Stop acting like you’re the only one

Who wants to taste the never ending abyss.

I used to listen to sorrow but you

Took me so close to death that I was compelled

To find a new language to compensate. Neither

The tongues of men nor angels. They burn out

All things: memories of you and of God.

