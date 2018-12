Ten

Behold the Lamb of God

Nine

He taketh the sins of the world

Eight

Glory be to God

Seven

He is Father, Son and Holy Spirit

Six

How many saints among thousands of faces

Five

Halfway to Calvary, Christ stumbled

Four

Our weight was His burden

Three

Behold the Lamb of God

Two

He taketh away the sins of men

One

As I fall past

Remember me

