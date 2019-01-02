Re-Acquainted

I’m rediscovering the way of words as one
Rediscovers a friend turned enemy
Seven years after a fallout.
Everything is exciting for a moment
As I approach with timidity, expecting
To be abusive and abused, as vague
As the circumstances were which caused
Such denial of faith in the other’s being.
I used to love her, or him, but time
Took away the violence of living
In wonder of otherness. I saw too clearly
The discrepancies between I and Thou.
Here I am again, committing the crime
Of self-imposition to what I know
Is a greater being. How it happens I cannot explain:
Finally I lose a part of myself
Which was never mine to begin with.