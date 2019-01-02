Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Re-Acquainted

I’m rediscovering the way of words as one

Rediscovers a friend turned enemy

Seven years after a fallout.

 

Everything is exciting for a moment

As I approach with timidity, expecting

To be abusive and abused, as vague

As the circumstances were which caused

Such denial of faith in the other’s being.

 

I used to love her, or him, but time

Took away the violence of living

In wonder of  otherness. I saw too clearly

The discrepancies between I and Thou.

 

Here I am again, committing the crime

Of self-imposition to what I know

Is a greater being. How it happens I cannot explain:

Finally I lose a part of myself

Which was never mine to begin with.

 

