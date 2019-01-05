Your strongest voice
Is your silence.
Your mind is a tennis game
Between what you think
You need and
What you want.
Your beauty is in mystery;
So also is your terror.
Your time is short, use it well.
~~~~~
I have done many things
In many names.
Always careful not to swear
In the name of God.
I have failed enough
To want another life.
Praise be to the God
Of new life, who takes away
Our sins by His Love,
Restoring us to the world.
I have places to go,
People to meet.
Do not hold me here
With curses
In the name of piety.
