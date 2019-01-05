Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

You and I

Your strongest voice

Is your silence.

 

Your mind is a tennis game

Between what you think

You need and

What you want.

 

Your beauty is in mystery;

So also is your terror.

 

Your time is short, use it well.

 

~~~~~

 

I have done many things

In many names.

Always careful not to swear

In the name of God.

 

I have failed enough

To want another life.

 

Praise be to the God

Of new life, who takes away

Our sins by His Love,

 

Restoring us to the world.

 

I have places to go,

People to meet.

 

Do not hold me here

With curses

In the name of piety.

 

