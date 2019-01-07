Hilton Head, New Year 2019

My family continued the tradition of a Hilton Head vacation for the New Year. Many exciting things this trip! Our house was on the edge of the island, away from the heavy waves. Dolphins would feed out in the water and occasionally even swam up to the shore.

One of the new bike paths runs through a golf course. I rode through one day in the fog and it was eerily delightful.

These are perhaps the most interesting houses I have seen… there is a whole neighborhood of them. Smaller bottom floor with glass walls on most sides and then a larger upper story.

This last one is the view from my favorite reading spot. From this very chair I wrote the following poem:

Hilton Head, 2019

On the patio next to ours, a pretty girl

Came outside, took off her shoes, then entered

Back into her house, as if reminded that she

Trespassed on a holy ground; the sand below

The wood. I await her second coming.

Earlier today, which is the third day of a New Year, I listened

To a modern saint talk about advent, walking

On a beach which the waves left open, as to prepare

The way for the masses left in God’s wake. Valleys

Of miniscule canyons litter the shore and some

Make little funnels down to the water where my sisters

Found a jellyfish; alive and of the kind you only see

In aquariums. Today is a day of new things.

