A short experiment in describing something I passed on the road en route from a beach vacation.

On the road home I was surprised

To see a pickup truck pulling

An older model of itself

On a trailer. Nothing to hold the elder

Machine except a park brake, two cords bound tightly

And the persistent communion with gravity

That binds all things.

Heavy metal frame rocks back and forth, independently

But always under the bounds of tires which move

Only in reference to trailer and carrier.

