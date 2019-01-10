Fog on a Night Drive

The passing scenes appear as miniatures
In a shop window. There is the same plastic
Narrative which comes close to the truth. But
I can tell that there is something hidden
By the absence of natural light.
Headlights of oncoming travelers are broken
Into fractions, preparing them for the journey
From the knave of my cornea to the altar
Behind the visible eye. Without the fog, their light
Is too violent, even for my taste. But now
They translate the darkness of this highway
Into a language I can not understand, but by which
I see the night in a different light.
