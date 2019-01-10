Fog on a Night Drive

The passing scenes appear as miniatures

In a shop window. There is the same plastic

Narrative which comes close to the truth. But

I can tell that there is something hidden

By the absence of natural light.

Headlights of oncoming travelers are broken

Into fractions, preparing them for the journey

From the knave of my cornea to the altar

Behind the visible eye. Without the fog, their light

Is too violent, even for my taste. But now

They translate the darkness of this highway

Into a language I can not understand, but by which

I see the night in a different light.

