Consult The National

If you want to know why

I wear an argyle sweater

When the weather grows cold.

I prefer Tylenol to any other

And for no other reason than

The language I learned

In the silence of the early hours.

I speak in the tongues of men and angels

But before the fair faces

Who instill such memories

I am speechless.

This conversation repeats,

I know how to feel tomorrow

And all I have to do is wait

For the dawn.

Advertisements