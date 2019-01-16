Stargazing

The first time, a cold night just a few miles
Outside the city, my brother, friend and I looked
Though an iPad which pointed out the constellations.
Years later, in a different city, I stared like a skeptic
Into black treacle heavens. There were stories and photographs
Of places where man had not shrouded the lights of God. Surely,
I was not prepared for such closeness.
After the dance, while my mind and tongue
Continued to flourish, a silence like prayer
Settled over my eyes. They perused the abyss until, one by one,
God answered my prayers and said, “Let there be light.”
