Stargazing

The first time, a cold night just a few miles

Outside the city, my brother, friend and I looked

Though an iPad which pointed out the constellations.

Years later, in a different city, I stared like a skeptic

Into black treacle heavens. There were stories and photographs

Of places where man had not shrouded the lights of God. Surely,

I was not prepared for such closeness.

After the dance, while my mind and tongue

Continued to flourish, a silence like prayer

Settled over my eyes. They perused the abyss until, one by one,

God answered my prayers and said, “Let there be light.”

Advertisements