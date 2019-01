Ponder this

What they speak of cheaply as heaven

I call foolishness

Far above the bleeding waters

Which I have witnessed over the earth

At twilight

I tell you far above these

There are spheres of paradise

That I will never see

For I have not learned to love

Another as Thou

At this time of year

Light passes into darkness an hour

Too soon

Time past and time present

Would make no difference now

