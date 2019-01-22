Emma the Waitress

A short story I wrote. Based on true events! First attempt at a short story in a while.

Annabelle was already dubious about joining a drama class. She had acted before, and even enjoyed it. However, these previous roles had been voluntary and quick; a small church play or recreation with friends. The thought of being told what to do for a whole year was daunting. Worse yet, the class above her was required to put on improvisational skits without warning. Annabelle was terrible at thinking on her feet. Her mother had told her to play always to her strengths… but what were they? A strong sense of justice? Stiff upper lip? These were the two her brother had picked out when she asked about strengths. Hardly helpful in such a setting.

Of course, it was on the first day that Mrs. Trout, the drama professor, asked them to group up in fours and create a skit in five minutes. She automatically moved toward Jane, Rachel and Rose. These were the other three girls in her class. They got along alright, except for the face that Rose consistently cheated but one everyone’s favor (including Jane’s and Rachel’s) by her deceptively charming personality. The skit they made was a disaster, sealed off by the moment when Annabelle forgot her most important line and blurted out something at random which seemed to conceal a touch of profanity. Mrs. Trout administered one of her curt I-know-what-you-just-said-but-I’ll-let-slide looks.

That afternoon, Annabelle drove home under bleak clouds in need of dramatic redemption. As if the morning’s class wasn’t bad enough, she had seen Jane and Rachel boarding Rose’s car in the pickup line… a sleepover without her. Insult to injury. Jane and Rachel she forgave easily; they were new this year and trying to make friends. Rose was harder to forgive, as she had a history of doing these kinds of things.

That night, Annabelle’s mother called her to the computer. Mrs. Trout had sent an email with the next class period’s assignment: make up a character, providing a name, occupation, and one characteristic related to said occupation.

“What should I do?” Annabelle was thinking about this project as a chance for the redemption she needed.

“Hmmm… you could be a fashion designer and talk with an artsy-fartsy voice!” Mom suggested.

“I want it be really good. Something to impress the class. I need to make up for today.”

“Honey, this isn’t the project to do that on.” Dad, the realist, struck his verbal blow.

“Well, I think she could be, you know, not WOW, but…” mom struggled to articulate exactly what she was trying to say.

“I would advise doing something simple. Don’t get in over your head on the first assignment just because you have something to prove.” Dad was ever full of wisdom.

Annabelle begrudgingly agreed. “I have always wanted to be a waitress. I suppose I could act one.”

“That’s a great idea!” Mom encouraged.

“What’s your name?”

Annabelle read the first name she saw on the article Mom was reading: “Emma.”

“Ok, well we just need a job quirk.”

“I think you should be pissed off at your customers,” Dad offered with confidence.

“I like that idea!”

“Oh, honey, she just sent a follow-up email. ‘Turn in, when you present your character, a write-up according to the following guidelines…’”

As Annabelle wrote the designated paper, she grew more and more confident in the person of Emma the Waitress. It might even be fun. An hour and a half later, she finished the assignment with a feeling of salvific relief.

~~~~~

It was with a nervousness excitement that Annabelle went to school on Friday. Drama was third period, so she must wait two hours before the introduction of her new friend to the class. She was in such a good mood that she joined in conversation with Jane and Rachel.

“What do you suppose these are for?”

“My sister says that we use these roles for the rest of the year in different assignments.” Rachel’s older sister had taken drama two years before.

Rose joined the conversation just as Jane began sharing her persona. “I’m Lisa the gas station worker, but the only reason I work there is because I like sniffing gas.”

Rachel also revelaed her character: “I’m Brenda the art teacher, but I hate everything except Jackson Pollock paintings.”

Annabelle was a little intimidated, but not overwhelmed. At least they weren’t really complicated. Her dad was right, keeping it simple was a good idea. Not wanting to stand out, she said, “I’m Emma the waitress. I work at Cafe Rosemary, and I really hate my customers. What are you gonna be, Rose?”

“Oh,” she said with a smile, “I’m keeping that a secret.”

As third period began, Mrs. Trout gathered all the students and informed them that they would be going in alphabetical order. “Good.” Annabelle thought, “I’ll go first and get it over with.”

“Can we go alphabetically by last names?” Rose asked. Mrs. Trout conceded, to Annabelle’s mild frustration. Rachel Boylen went, then Jackson Dawes and Stewart Hudson. Rose Lilith was called next. She stood up and smiled brightly.

“Tell us about yourself,” Mrs. Trout demanded.

“Well, everyone, my name is Emma and I am a waitress at Cafe Rosemary.” Annabelle felt a rush of cold blood run throughout her body. What was she doing? So this is why she wanted to go by last names.

“I am good at my job,” she purred on, “BUT,” and her face changed to a scowl, “I absolutely HATE my customers. So many of them are rude, dishonest, and don’t even leave a decent tip!”

She rambled on, but Annabelle wasn’t listening. Blood was pumping through her body so forcefully that her head throbbed. No one had cheated her like this before. It was too much to believe… this was something out of a movie. Annabelle’s anger had reached a peak rare for her usually balanced disposition. Anger, although, was just the first emotion. The next was fear. After this, what would she say? She couldn’t use the same story without looking foolish. A movement in the corner of her eye caused her to look. Rachel and Jane were failing to suppress strong laughter. So they were amused!

Annabelle was left two options. Either she must look like a fool again in front of everyone, or come up with a new story fast. Rose finished her treacherous monologue, smiled at her victimized classmate, and sat down. Annabelle’s mind began racing. What to do?

“Devin Newsom! Tell us about yourself.”

Improvise… play to your strengths…”

“Stephen Otto!”

“Stiff upper lip…” she told herself, “don’t show them that you’re freaking out.”

“Matt Pearson!”

“Justice… make sure her crime doesn’t go unpunished.”

“Kendall Tucker!”

“Ok… what to do…”

“Annabelle Young!”

Annabelle walked to Mrs. Trout, handed in her sheet, and whispered something out of the hearing of the rest of the class. Mrs. Trout nodded understandingly. Annabelle looked over at the three girls and detected a flicker of fear in Rose’s face. She took the stage. And began to speak.

“Hello, everyone, my name is Sarah.” Rose’s countenance lighted, as she celebrated her identity theft. “I am food critic. This job is usually very fun! I get to try new things. However, I have a reputation for being brutally honest, which helps in my writing but hurts my people relations.

“For example, let me tell you a story. The other night, I dined at a restaurant called Cafe Rosemary.” She could see Rose looking a bit startled. “The food was excellent. My waitress was a different story. Her name was Emma, and she whined about her life, and how nothing was fair, and then she charged my card for more than was actually on my bill. She claimed it was an accident, but I know that she was just trying to steal a bigger tip than she deserved.”

Annabelle was trying very hard not to look at Rose while she spoke. “Being that I am unbearably honest, I had to speak my mind to this waitress, and so I did. I looked her straight in the eye,” here Annabelle looked directly at Rose, “and told her: ‘Emma, you are such a bitch!’”

There was a sharp silence of the kind which ensues when a vulgar term is spoken in the classroom. Then one suppressed laugh was heard. Annabelle turned to find that it was Mrs. Trout herself, rocking hysterically back and forth. This was the permission that the rest of the class needed, and the flood of laughter ensued. Rose put on a hurt look, but none of the other four women in the room believed it. Rachel and Jane offered their company as congratulations. Annabelle, satisfied by the justice of it all, became aware that their approval didn’t mean that much after all. Mrs. Trout told her that she was excited about her prominent acting potential, and Annabelle left that class with her reputation redeemed.

