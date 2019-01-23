If I lose faith in you

Then there is nothing left and I might as well

Dive into the chasm which never ends.

This is what it feels like: standing at the edge

Of eternity, only to realize that you walked too far

And the sensation of floating in midair

Is far more terrible than the cartoons would have you

Believe.

I suppose this is when I must believe in you

Or give myself to no one. I didn’t know

It was possible to move from one place to another

So quickly. I used to cry so just to create the sensation

Of falling backwards into your arms, but now I am afraid

To cry, unwilling to fall and to test

The hypothesis I have made, that you have gone

And I must now be my own. I am not prepared to belong

To myself, which explains perhaps my affinity

For throwing myself upon women, music, and poetry.

Is this, the first death that fights against life, inevitable

To ones like me and is this how it begins? I saw so much

My eyes stopped up like a throat in the ocean

That can’t embrace the water from excess. Forgive me

If I asked for too much.

