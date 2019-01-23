If I lose faith in you
Then there is nothing left and I might as well
Dive into the chasm which never ends.
This is what it feels like: standing at the edge
Of eternity, only to realize that you walked too far
And the sensation of floating in midair
Is far more terrible than the cartoons would have you
Believe.
I suppose this is when I must believe in you
Or give myself to no one. I didn’t know
It was possible to move from one place to another
So quickly. I used to cry so just to create the sensation
Of falling backwards into your arms, but now I am afraid
To cry, unwilling to fall and to test
The hypothesis I have made, that you have gone
And I must now be my own. I am not prepared to belong
To myself, which explains perhaps my affinity
For throwing myself upon women, music, and poetry.
Is this, the first death that fights against life, inevitable
To ones like me and is this how it begins? I saw so much
My eyes stopped up like a throat in the ocean
That can’t embrace the water from excess. Forgive me
If I asked for too much.