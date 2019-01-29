That summer, you turned beautiful and everyone noticed.

Meanwhile, I became the invisible boy, which wasn’t

All that bad. Our parents kept at work in their offices and houses, which left

Time for all those things an adolescent had to discover.

Two years later, innocence was a gift reserved

For those we despised, as the poor despises the rich in spirit.

I went to church as you slept off the last night’s hangover, waiting

For the right man to come along. He never would.

Here we are, wishing things had been better

While blaming ourselves for the promises we broke

In the backseats of cars and bedrooms. Now we have sons

And daughters, while wrinkles cover in the gaps on our faces.

