That summer, you turned beautiful and everyone noticed.
Meanwhile, I became the invisible boy, which wasn’t
All that bad. Our parents kept at work in their offices and houses, which left
Time for all those things an adolescent had to discover.
Two years later, innocence was a gift reserved
For those we despised, as the poor despises the rich in spirit.
I went to church as you slept off the last night’s hangover, waiting
For the right man to come along. He never would.
Here we are, wishing things had been better
While blaming ourselves for the promises we broke
In the backseats of cars and bedrooms. Now we have sons
And daughters, while wrinkles cover in the gaps on our faces.