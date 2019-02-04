When afternoon sunlight weighs down
Upon the blinds of my cell, it is stale
And uninviting. The time for coats is drawing
Near an end, heat perpetual on the rise
Which feels like leaving. Between the dorm
And the bedroom in my parent’s house, the other one
Always sounds closer to home. I used to absorb
Memories into certain sounds, now I’m wringing
Them out over my head in attempts to recall
What it was that suffering and joy meant back then.
There’s a violence which comes from
Seeing certain evils so near the church. Can I speak
To the children when I myself live
On the edge of a Darkness which has become familiar?
Afternoon sunlight interrupts the sanctity
Of my cell. Nightfall returns significance
To the lamp at my bedside, by which the pages
Of poems and prayer books are visible.