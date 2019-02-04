When afternoon sunlight weighs down

Upon the blinds of my cell, it is stale

And uninviting. The time for coats is drawing

Near an end, heat perpetual on the rise

Which feels like leaving. Between the dorm

And the bedroom in my parent’s house, the other one

Always sounds closer to home. I used to absorb

Memories into certain sounds, now I’m wringing

Them out over my head in attempts to recall

What it was that suffering and joy meant back then.

There’s a violence which comes from

Seeing certain evils so near the church. Can I speak

To the children when I myself live

On the edge of a Darkness which has become familiar?

Afternoon sunlight interrupts the sanctity

Of my cell. Nightfall returns significance

To the lamp at my bedside, by which the pages

Of poems and prayer books are visible.

