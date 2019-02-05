Coming Soon… My First Book!

Dear readers,

I am excited to announce that I will soon be publishing my first collection of poems; Poems from High School! The title is pretty straightforward; this collection consists of poems collected from my junior and senior years of high school. An early version served as my high school thesis. I tweaked a few things, a good friend designed a cover, and I am now in the process of reviewing a hard copy!

The poems recount the beginnings of my journey towards poetry and faith, with both philosophical and biographical content. I am excited to share this with you; it should be out within the next couple weeks. More information coming soon!

Blessings,

Samuel

Advertisements