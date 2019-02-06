Confession is the paper thin line

Between sinners and saints. For with the tongue

One confesses the heart and with the tongue

One shatters pride before the face of another.

Righteousness was an allusion of youth

Which broke at the coming of adolescence.

How should I expect you to know when you

Have not been forced to the mirror by God’s agent.

The priest crossed his finger over my mind

But it was the heart that failed.

Good intentions butchered at the hands

Which took the body of Christ.

