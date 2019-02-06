Confession is the paper thin line
Between sinners and saints. For with the tongue
One confesses the heart and with the tongue
One shatters pride before the face of another.
Righteousness was an allusion of youth
Which broke at the coming of adolescence.
How should I expect you to know when you
Have not been forced to the mirror by God’s agent.
The priest crossed his finger over my mind
But it was the heart that failed.
Good intentions butchered at the hands
Which took the body of Christ.
