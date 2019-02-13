There is no assimilation in the tendency

Of poetry towards the end. Whether it is zero

Or infinity, we are only simple men, speaking

Simple languages which wander along the peripherals

Of heresy with each fresh syllable. Like forbidden fruit, they dance

Off trees into our mouths, corrupting our hearts, filling our senses

With the kind of desires that make our parents shudder. It is

A cold place, wandering along the edge of eternity, unable to peer

Over the edge for proof, or perhaps to faithless to fulfill

The desire. After all, Adam and Eve tried and tasted shame. Who

Could expect anything else, waving didactic guns to our heads.

