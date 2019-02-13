There is no assimilation in the tendency
Of poetry towards the end. Whether it is zero
Or infinity, we are only simple men, speaking
Simple languages which wander along the peripherals
Of heresy with each fresh syllable. Like forbidden fruit, they dance
Off trees into our mouths, corrupting our hearts, filling our senses
With the kind of desires that make our parents shudder. It is
A cold place, wandering along the edge of eternity, unable to peer
Over the edge for proof, or perhaps to faithless to fulfill
The desire. After all, Adam and Eve tried and tasted shame. Who
Could expect anything else, waving didactic guns to our heads.