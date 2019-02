From walk to run, to horse, to car

God’s image hath progressed far

Yet human being scarce is found

From tables round to lonely bar

Do engines run the beating heart

While others burn Ford’s metal art

Or does the fire dwell within

Dissecting souls to every part

Poetry has turned to prose

As beauty trembles from the rose

Deplored to point of nakedness

Aletheia draws towards her close

Advertisements