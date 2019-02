Dear Readers,

I am exhilarated to announce the release of my first book, Poems from High School! This poetry collection includes poems written during my junior and senior years of high school, and ends with a series of poems reflecting on America through the lens of Greco-Roman deities. Books are $10 on Amazon; the link is below.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1986646475/ref=sr_1_4?keywords=poems+from+high+school&qid=1551044824&s=books&sr=1-4

Blessings!

Samuel

Advertisements