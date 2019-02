Extra-religious iconography. In the second sense, outside

Of the given element.

It’s idolatry, the way I turn towards

Hand held devices in order to fill the void your body

Made. Fabricated out of selfishness, artificial intelligence

Made from the academy didn’t explain the need for Love

In the peculiar address of humanity.

I had a dream about a place called memory lane

Where I watched you leave. Now my time is wasted

Pacing up and down, between shops of wood and stone, looking

For a messenger of God to wrestle, but he always

Looks like the back of you, blonde hair, and I’m too scared

To follow through.

Science fiction: my friend once broke his VR mask

On a scene of Paris in rain and called it “Portrait

Of Loneliness” even though it couldn’t quite capture

Violent motions of still forms as Van Gogh. Raindrops fell,

Real motion but I didn’t believe it was true. I believed you

Only so far as I could feel your skin and the way

My heart pulsed within. These bodies, frail and thin

Are the only reason for anything.

