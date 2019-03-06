Windy Night

On nights when Zephyrus loses his temper,

The naked crepe myrtle beats an incoherent Morse code

Upon our beagle’s favorite window for watching.

The plywood skeleton, hidden by drywall, whimpers

And reveals the cheap nature of modern design.

Church-like, our family settles in the great room

On the L-shaped sofa, huddled over homework,

Waiting for the 9 o’clock hour upon which

Emily (with us in tow) allows herself

The diversion of television. Later at night

Dad comes home from one of many meetings

For the sake of common good. Bingley, excited,

Jingles his collar down carpet stairs for the hope

Benefits from Dad’s late night snack.

