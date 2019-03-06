Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Windy Night

On nights when Zephyrus loses his temper,

The naked crepe myrtle beats an incoherent Morse code

Upon our beagle’s favorite window for watching.

 

The plywood skeleton, hidden by drywall, whimpers

And reveals the cheap nature of modern design.

 

Church-like, our family settles in the great room

On the L-shaped sofa, huddled over homework,

Waiting for the 9 o’clock hour upon which

Emily (with us in tow) allows herself

The diversion of television. Later at night

 

Dad comes home from one of many meetings

For the sake of common good. Bingley, excited,

Jingles his collar down carpet stairs for the hope

Benefits from Dad’s late night snack.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s