Windy Night

On nights when Zephyrus loses his temper,
The naked crepe myrtle beats an incoherent Morse code
Upon our beagle’s favorite window for watching.
The plywood skeleton, hidden by drywall, whimpers
And reveals the cheap nature of modern design.
Church-like, our family settles in the great room
On the L-shaped sofa, huddled over homework,
Waiting for the 9 o’clock hour upon which
Emily (with us in tow) allows herself
The diversion of television. Later at night
Dad comes home from one of many meetings
For the sake of common good. Bingley, excited,
Jingles his collar down carpet stairs for the hope
Benefits from Dad’s late night snack.