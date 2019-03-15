Overcast Part II

To avoid cliches, such as “the light shines brighter,” which help

And hinder in like manner, let me speak of the Autumn sky

As it appeared once, morning and evening.

Dawn burst forth like a suicide when twilight

Bled into the waters of Heaven. “Bruised and broken,”

I said, “Like the body of Christ.” That night

The trees were mistaken, playing shadow puppets

With the last tongues of fire. When the moon came, ghosts

Of handprints whispered calmly from the windows:

“We were here; we were here.” She knew my secret; I said nothing.

And how could I? November came, blue-blazered

Over an argyle sweater. With the voice of new records

From a orange Crosley, he cried all over me and in one breath

Broke my first umbrella, the violet one. No defense from rain

Which covered like the blood of Christ. Still, the drops

Fell of my coat with one motion of the hand.

Advertisements