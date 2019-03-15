Overcast Part II

To avoid cliches, such as “the light shines brighter,” which help
And hinder in like manner, let me speak of the Autumn sky
As it appeared once, morning and evening.
Dawn burst forth like a suicide when twilight
Bled into the waters of Heaven. “Bruised and broken,”
I said, “Like the body of Christ.” That night
The trees were mistaken, playing shadow puppets
With the last tongues of fire. When the moon came, ghosts
Of handprints whispered calmly from the windows:
“We were here; we were here.” She knew my secret; I said nothing.
And how could I? November came, blue-blazered
Over an argyle sweater. With the voice of new records
From a orange Crosley, he cried all over me and in one breath
Broke my first umbrella, the violet one. No defense from rain
Which covered like the blood of Christ. Still, the drops
Fell of my coat with one motion of the hand.