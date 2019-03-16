Posted on by Samuel David Sadler

Overcast Part III

In those days, hearts broke as we watched the fall

Of the Professor. From there, my soul waited for the image of the Lord

I had learned and made. This half-truth religion lodged itself parasitically

In churches, cold and full of somber clergy whose existence

Turned on the whims of my faith. Bearded and kind,

Priests in black robes carried me from Rome to England. Milosz

Replaced the didactics of academic knowledge with mysteries

Which fought against prose in modern verse, describing through visions

The shadowland of Poland. A treatise on theology hid

Itself on monuments of cities without description. His notebook followed

Faint patterns of eye but struck the heart with precision.

 

