Overcast Part III

In those days, hearts broke as we watched the fall
Of the Professor. From there, my soul waited for the image of the Lord
I had learned and made. This half-truth religion lodged itself parasitically
In churches, cold and full of somber clergy whose existence
Turned on the whims of my faith. Bearded and kind,
Priests in black robes carried me from Rome to England. Milosz
Replaced the didactics of academic knowledge with mysteries
Which fought against prose in modern verse, describing through visions
The shadowland of Poland. A treatise on theology hid
Itself on monuments of cities without description. His notebook followed
Faint patterns of eye but struck the heart with precision.