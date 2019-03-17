Overcast Part IV

About today:
There are lonely scenes of old cartoons where
Daffy Duck tries the same tricks but the scenery
Doesn’t feel like home. I find such loneliness returning
In the Lost Hotels Of Paris and the way she speaks
With open eyes at chests which rise and fall.
Drunken poetry taught me the prayer of one
Who walks across eternity. Darker than any midnight
Sky, beyond the cold air of last January, and steeped
In a purity reserved for prophets, it was there I saw
The radiant edge of paradise.
Even as I stand in the company of saints, questions
Linger with an aftertaste of bread and wine. When I cling
To Christ, both hands through His own, I feel
His blood flow into mine.