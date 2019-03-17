Overcast Part IV

About today:

There are lonely scenes of old cartoons where

Daffy Duck tries the same tricks but the scenery

Doesn’t feel like home. I find such loneliness returning

In the Lost Hotels Of Paris and the way she speaks

With open eyes at chests which rise and fall.

Drunken poetry taught me the prayer of one

Who walks across eternity. Darker than any midnight

Sky, beyond the cold air of last January, and steeped

In a purity reserved for prophets, it was there I saw

The radiant edge of paradise.

Even as I stand in the company of saints, questions

Linger with an aftertaste of bread and wine. When I cling

To Christ, both hands through His own, I feel

His blood flow into mine.

