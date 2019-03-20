Fear and Trembling

Faceless, nameless, apostasy from form breaking
Icons at the gates of hell, suicidal chasm into which
I plunged, head first, only by virtue
Of sight. Eluding reputation, poetry broke faith
With the man children saw, the glass both window
And mirror unto destruction.
Bending out of shape, binding
To disgrace full expressions of thought, this
Was the confession that belonged in wooden
Boxes. Pandora, self-searching, uttered a curse
And with one word uncreated ineffably
Horrible creatures. I am the one,
Forsaken in the garden of Eden’s child,
Watching angels patrol the rim of
Eternity, waiting to reach that final faithless state.
Thus abandoned, prophets and priests
Beheld the Lamb, suicidal, approaching death
For the sake of Love.