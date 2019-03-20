Fear and Trembling

Faceless, nameless, apostasy from form breaking

Icons at the gates of hell, suicidal chasm into which

I plunged, head first, only by virtue

Of sight. Eluding reputation, poetry broke faith

With the man children saw, the glass both window

And mirror unto destruction.

Bending out of shape, binding

To disgrace full expressions of thought, this

Was the confession that belonged in wooden

Boxes. Pandora, self-searching, uttered a curse

And with one word uncreated ineffably

Horrible creatures. I am the one,

Forsaken in the garden of Eden’s child,

Watching angels patrol the rim of

Eternity, waiting to reach that final faithless state.

Thus abandoned, prophets and priests

Beheld the Lamb, suicidal, approaching death

For the sake of Love.

