Not in the Evening

Rushing, rushing to the hideaway

Deep within the soul which harbors

Memories of past, unconscious to the mind

Which tried to understand. In this turmoil,

I am reminded of this flesh, which suffers in

Extension from Reason’s inability to fathom

The shadows of this. I have sold

Myself, seven fifty an hour, twenty

To thirty a week. That is the price for freedom,

Financially speaking.

What is this fear? There is no difference

In carving out time, day by day, watching

Clocks turn hands in circles with the sun.

Joy comes in the morning, but later, after

The sun, there is nothing to expect, the long

Hours falling into oblivion where I cannot

Find You, my Lord and my God. Only material

Pleasures to salve material weakness. Yes, Joy

Comes in the morning, but even then

I could not see You for the shadows of the night.

