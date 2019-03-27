Not in the Evening

Rushing, rushing to the hideaway
Deep within the soul which harbors
Memories of past, unconscious to the mind
Which tried to understand. In this turmoil,
I am reminded of this flesh, which suffers in
Extension from Reason’s inability to fathom
The shadows of this. I have sold
Myself, seven fifty an hour, twenty
To thirty a week. That is the price for freedom,
Financially speaking.
What is this fear? There is no difference
In carving out time, day by day, watching
Clocks turn hands in circles with the sun.
Joy comes in the morning, but later, after
The sun, there is nothing to expect, the long
Hours falling into oblivion where I cannot
Find You, my Lord and my God. Only material
Pleasures to salve material weakness. Yes, Joy
Comes in the morning, but even then
I could not see You for the shadows of the night.