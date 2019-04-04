I used to wake up in time
To see the first few veins of twilight
Push through the dead skin of clouds
And pulse into bright lights as though God
Had begun the final work of catharsis upon the world.
But not yet. Herein lies the waiting.
Advent: always my favorite season, but somehow
Christmas day held the aftertaste of disappointment.
I never wanted pain to be numbed. I wanted pain
To fill me so thoroughly that there was nothing left.
Four years ago, I was morbid and pale, and I created
My own gospel because no one else
Seemed to speak in comprehensible terms.
No explanation for the space between heaven and earth.
I should never have demanded things from God;
For example, the twilight. If He ordains for me
To live in the darkness, then in darkness I will listen,
Watching the horizon, counting the clouds
Which fall off the edge of the earth.