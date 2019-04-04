I used to wake up in time

To see the first few veins of twilight

Push through the dead skin of clouds

And pulse into bright lights as though God

Had begun the final work of catharsis upon the world.

But not yet. Herein lies the waiting.

Advent: always my favorite season, but somehow

Christmas day held the aftertaste of disappointment.

I never wanted pain to be numbed. I wanted pain

To fill me so thoroughly that there was nothing left.

Four years ago, I was morbid and pale, and I created

My own gospel because no one else

Seemed to speak in comprehensible terms.

No explanation for the space between heaven and earth.

I should never have demanded things from God;

For example, the twilight. If He ordains for me

To live in the darkness, then in darkness I will listen,

Watching the horizon, counting the clouds

Which fall off the edge of the earth.

