In this

My cell of a room

I have lost the fear of darkness

That haunted the space

Between light switch and bed

There is only room

For myself and God

And once or twice

I waited so urgently

It seemed that opening

Even one eyelid would reveal

His presence in the other half

Of the room

All the late

Sleepless nights leave

More space than cathedrals

For prayers to bounce around

These four walls

The last echo is a voice

Not my own

Advertisements