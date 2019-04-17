Poem for the Water Heater

The morning was colder than Alaskan grizzly bear water
And I was still waking up, trying to stay warm
Before the last curtain of hot water faded
And we realized that such heaters aren’t prepared
To provide of a family of seven.
If it’s cold enough, one of us might turn on the water
Just to find out that it doesn’t work at all and then run,
Shivering like a naked rat, downstairs in a towel
Through the garage to flip the reset switch. I might
Have had a cup of coffee and listened to my Father
Read scriptures on a Sunday, or quickly eat mom’s breakfast
Before school, while waiting for a warm shower.
But then I would run back up the stairs for a “quickie”
As Dad liked to say, and I’m sure he still does, although
I don’t hear him. I am at college
Where the heater never fails and I don’t have the time
To wait on something so comforting as hot water.