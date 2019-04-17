Poem for the Water Heater

The morning was colder than Alaskan grizzly bear water

And I was still waking up, trying to stay warm

Before the last curtain of hot water faded

And we realized that such heaters aren’t prepared

To provide of a family of seven.



If it’s cold enough, one of us might turn on the water

Just to find out that it doesn’t work at all and then run,

Shivering like a naked rat, downstairs in a towel

Through the garage to flip the reset switch. I might

Have had a cup of coffee and listened to my Father

Read scriptures on a Sunday, or quickly eat mom’s breakfast

Before school, while waiting for a warm shower.



But then I would run back up the stairs for a “quickie”

As Dad liked to say, and I’m sure he still does, although

I don’t hear him. I am at college

Where the heater never fails and I don’t have the time

To wait on something so comforting as hot water.

Advertisements