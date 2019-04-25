Memory dwells in the late excess

Of the mind, leaving no address,

Only name and sign, always bereaving

On the doors of one who is grieving.

Behold, this dreamer none could find

Whose dreams are never of the kind

Which see the future, so he waits,

Counting time toward yesterday’s gates.

Exaggerated names for ordinary place,

Exaggerated shapes in common space,

Unshakable in his believing

Only in the life of grieving.

Forward into songs of night,

Repulsed by common tongues of light,

This boy had no need for communion,

Broken by the sun’s confusion.

Faint flowers of agony in red

Surround the ward who wakes the dead

With keys of iron, holding fast the fate

Of those caught by mortality’s state.

“No name, no date, just sad story:”

Was the grave request he made from me.

This is how I write to spend the time;

Passing through years to the next sublime.

