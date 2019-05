Pardon my impertinence

However

Empiricist protocol projected a need

For encounter

Shape finger and thumb into a beak

And go rushing down white keys

In a flood without scale

Heaven’s musician would run

Back up the waterfall

But I am stuck

On descending theology

Lower notes align not just with ears

But also bodies

I am learning to write

In the posture of Beethoven

Break the legs off the vessel

Of God’s love

