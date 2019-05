I fell in some kind of love

And now you’re too close

To the stage not to be caught

In the light of this

Subterranean band

They rose to our occasion

Leaving us at ground level

And now I am stealing glances

Across the tendons of harmonies

The room is full

Of next year’s queens

I lost my dreams of priesthood

To the dark one

And then with you

Realized the futility

Of returning to innocence

Your name still tastes too bitter

To speak

