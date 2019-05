Blood on the leaves

In crystal-cased gardens

Passing by my hired

Horticulturist

Near the roses and wilted tulips

I used to dream on screens

Of floating over lakes on lilypads

But here such leaves only grow

A few inches before dying

Underwater

It pains me to pray

Through glass ceilings

Fogged over in desperate

Breaths

Someone’s daughter handed me

A flower for my button-hole

Take my hand and lead me out

