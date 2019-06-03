A poem written in response to the crises near the Gaza Strip in Israel. I recently visited the area and was deeply moved by some of the things I witnessed there. This poem is an attempt to speak from the heart of a child who might live in such an area.

The good soldiers made concrete houses by all the bus stops

And giant hollow caterpillars crawl through the playground

Coming home one day from my grandparents house

Momma told me not to play with balloons anymore

I watch the girl toddler playing in the yard singing

“Red alarm” with her arms above her head like a vertical snow angel

Sometimes the parents come and take us away

Into the concrete houses before the world turns over

I can’t see the grass crawl under the dirt

Or see our homes vomit themselves all over the yard

But I can feel the bed grow warm between my legs

When I dream and then I can’t go back to sleep

Mama made a garden from metal

But when I asked how to grow those flowers she cried

“They twisted up the earth, my daughter,

But I will bend them back in the shape of life”

